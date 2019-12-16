WR | Will Nixon
Will Nixon

Will Nixon

Will Nixon (center) racked up 2,087 total yards of offense for the season at Midway High in Waco, Texas, including 1,837 rushing, and scored 29 total touchdowns (27 rushing), finishing the season by winning District 12-6A Most Valuable Player honors in the process.

 WACO (TEXAS) TRIBUNE

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Hometown: Waco, Texas  

School: Midway 

Date Committed: 7/8/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Baylor, Stanford, Purdue, Duke, Georgia Tech. 

Lead recruiter: Troy Walters, Ryan Held. 

The Skinny

Nixon played receiver through most of his high school career but switched to running back as a senior and piled up more than 1,800 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He's just the kind of player NU likes at the "Duck-R" position. Nixon will have a chance to show he can play a variety of spots, like Wan'Dale Robinson in the recruiting class before him. 

Nixon committed with little fanfare, but he looks like a perfect fit in Scott Frost's offense. 





