WR | Will Nixon

Committed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
Hometown: Waco, Texas
School: Midway
Date Committed: 7/8/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Baylor, Stanford, Purdue, Duke, Georgia Tech.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Nixon played receiver through most of his high school career but switched to running back as a senior and piled up more than 1,800 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He's just the kind of player NU likes at the "Duck-R" position. Nixon will have a chance to show he can play a variety of spots, like Wan'Dale Robinson in the recruiting class before him.
Nixon committed with little fanfare, but he looks like a perfect fit in Scott Frost's offense.