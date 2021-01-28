 Skip to main content
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Jan. 11, 2021)
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Jan. 11, 2021)

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) pulls in a pass as he's defended by Minnesota's Jordan Howden in the fourth quarter Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

His departure was the biggest hit of all. After leading Nebraska with 51 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season as a true sophomore, Robinson transferred to Kentucky. He told ESPN that he wanted to play closer to his home in Frankfort, Kentucky — his mother, Victoria Davis, has multiple sclerosis and recently had to be hospitalized with COVID-19 — and in an offense that better prepared him for the NFL.

