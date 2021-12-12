WR | Victor Jones Jr.

The skinny: Jones’ recruitment was extremely quiet until he announced his verbal pledge to Nebraska this spring, but the Huskers have known about him for a long time. In fact, he said he’s known Frost since he was in middle school and Frost and company were at Central Florida. He’s been recruited by a ton of other schools over the course of NU’s poor 2021 season and offensive coaching turnover, but it looks like Jones is going to stick with the Huskers, which would be a big win for the program.