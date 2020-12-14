WR | Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Target
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: WR.
Height: 6-1.
Weight: 170.
Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
School: James Campbell.
Date Committed: NA.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: USC, UCLA, Hawaii, Maryland.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny: Nebraska doesn't necessarily need another wide receiver in its class, but Mokiao-Atimalala might be too good to say no to if he wants to be a Husker. The Hawaii native is a versatile playmaker with size and a lot of production over his high school career in Hawaii. He didn't get a chance to visit NU before the shutdown and may decide the West Coast is more comfortable, but the Huskers have been involved here for a long time now. It's unclear if Mokiao-Atimalala is going to sign early or wait until February.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!