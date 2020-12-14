 Skip to main content
WR | Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
WR | Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Target

The basics

Position: WR.

Height: 6-1.

Weight: 170.

Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

School: James Campbell.

Date Committed: NA.

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: USC, UCLA, Hawaii, Maryland.

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.

The Skinny: Nebraska doesn't necessarily need another wide receiver in its class, but Mokiao-Atimalala might be too good to say no to if he wants to be a Husker. The Hawaii native is a versatile playmaker with size and a lot of production over his high school career in Hawaii. He didn't get a chance to visit NU before the shutdown and may decide the West Coast is more comfortable, but the Huskers have been involved here for a long time now. It's unclear if Mokiao-Atimalala is going to sign early or wait until February. 

