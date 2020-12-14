WR | Shawn Hardy II

The Skinny: Hardy had a quiet recruitment and pulled the trigger on picking the Huskers back in May, but he's a long, rangy receiver that NU is excited about adding to its room. He had a productive career at Camden County, including 446 yards in seven games as a senior. In three years, Hardy had 2,023 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns and averaged almost 19 per reception. Hardy has family connections in Omaha and was able to see NU before the recruiting shutdown.