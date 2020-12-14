 Skip to main content
WR | Shawn Hardy II
WR | Shawn Hardy II

Shawn Hardy II

Shawn Hardy II

 247Sports

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: WR.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Kingsland, Georgia.

School: Camden County.

Date Committed: May 29, 2020. 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky.  

Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton, Matt Lubick. 

The Skinny: Hardy had a quiet recruitment and pulled the trigger on picking the Huskers back in May, but he's a long, rangy receiver that NU is excited about adding to its room. He had a productive career at Camden County, including 446 yards in seven games as a senior. In three years, Hardy had 2,023 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns and averaged almost 19 per reception. Hardy has family connections in Omaha and was able to see NU before the recruiting shutdown. 

