WR | Omar Manning

Committed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Hometown: Lancaster, Texas
School: Kilgore (Tex.) College
Date Committed: 12/13/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Texas A&M, TCU, etc.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Scott Frost, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Manning has long been one of the most sought-after players in the cycle for Nebraska and they finally got a public commitment from him five days before National Signing Day.
Manning was a blue chip recruit out of high school, enrolled at TCU but then left and went to junior college after one year. He averaged 21 yards per catch and earned juco All-America honors as a sophomore at Kilgore.
Manning must graduate from Kilgore before coming to Lincoln, so he's slated to arrive in May or over the summer.