WR | Omar Manning

Omar Manning is shown during a game for Kilgore (Texas) College, where he is the top-rated junior college wideout in the nation. Manning is high on Nebraska's recruiting radar. 

 Jamie Maldonado/Kilgore College

Committed

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225

Hometown: Lancaster, Texas 

School: Kilgore (Tex.) College 

Date Committed: 12/13/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Texas A&M, TCU, etc.

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Scott Frost, Troy Walters. 

The Skinny

Manning has long been one of the most sought-after players in the cycle for Nebraska and they finally got a public commitment from him five days before National Signing Day. 

Manning was a blue chip recruit out of high school, enrolled at TCU but then left and went to junior college after one year. He averaged 21 yards per catch and earned juco All-America honors as a sophomore at Kilgore. 

Manning must graduate from Kilgore before coming to Lincoln, so he's slated to arrive in May or over the summer. 

