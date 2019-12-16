WR | Marcus Fleming

Target
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 5-9
Weight: 160
Hometown: Miami
School: Northwestern
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Miami, Georgia, Florida, Maryland.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Fleming is one of the fastest players in the state of Florida and would give the Huskers a speed threat at receiver that they currently do not have on the roster.
Fleming is high school teammates with DB commit Ronald Delancy III and NU has been considered to be in good shape since Fleming decommitted from Miami while on his official visit to Lincoln. This one will come down to the wire, though, and Georgia has been working its way into the picture.