WR | Latrell Neville

The Skinny: Neville racked up more than 40 Division I offers as an underclassman and originally verbally committed to Virginia Tech in June. He backed off of that pledge and picked the Huskers about a month later after really hitting it off with Lubick, Nebraska's receivers coach and offensive coordinator. Neville has a big frame and has worked at getting faster and using his athleticism. He's part of a trio of tall, physically imposing receivers NU is set to sign this year, and he'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee.