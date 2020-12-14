 Skip to main content
WR | Latrell Neville
WR | Latrell Neville

  • Updated

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: WR.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas. 

School: Hightower. 

Date Committed: July 4, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia. 

Lead recruiter: Matt Lubick. 

The Skinny: Neville racked up more than 40 Division I offers as an underclassman and originally verbally committed to Virginia Tech in June. He backed off of that pledge and picked the Huskers about a month later after really hitting it off with Lubick, Nebraska's receivers coach and offensive coordinator. Neville has a big frame and has worked at getting faster and using his athleticism. He's part of a trio of tall, physically imposing receivers NU is set to sign this year, and he'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee. 

