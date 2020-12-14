WR | Latrell Neville

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: WR.
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 200.
Hometown: Missouri City, Texas.
School: Hightower.
Date Committed: July 4, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia.
Lead recruiter: Matt Lubick.
The Skinny: Neville racked up more than 40 Division I offers as an underclassman and originally verbally committed to Virginia Tech in June. He backed off of that pledge and picked the Huskers about a month later after really hitting it off with Lubick, Nebraska's receivers coach and offensive coordinator. Neville has a big frame and has worked at getting faster and using his athleticism. He's part of a trio of tall, physically imposing receivers NU is set to sign this year, and he'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!