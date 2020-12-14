WR | Kamonte Grimes

The Skinny: Grimes is one of the most interesting players in the class. He's a big, long athlete with the range to potentially play either side of the ball in college. The Huskers, of course, like him at receiver. A three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, Grimes still earned an invite to the All-American Bowl before the game was canceled due to COVID-19. He's part of a trio of receivers that will add size and versatility to NU's young corps.