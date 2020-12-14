 Skip to main content
WR | Kamonte Grimes
  • Updated
Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: WR.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 205.

Hometown: Naples, Florida.

School: Palmetto Ridge.

Date Committed: Aug. 16, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Wisconsin, Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati.  

Lead recruiter: Matt Lubick. 

The Skinny: Grimes is one of the most interesting players in the class. He's a big, long athlete with the range to potentially play either side of the ball in college. The Huskers, of course, like him at receiver. A three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, Grimes still earned an invite to the All-American Bowl before the game was canceled due to COVID-19. He's part of a trio of receivers that will add size and versatility to NU's young corps. 

