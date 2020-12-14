WR | Kamonte Grimes

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: WR.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 205.
Hometown: Naples, Florida.
School: Palmetto Ridge.
Date Committed: Aug. 16, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati.
Lead recruiter: Matt Lubick.
The Skinny: Grimes is one of the most interesting players in the class. He's a big, long athlete with the range to potentially play either side of the ball in college. The Huskers, of course, like him at receiver. A three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, Grimes still earned an invite to the All-American Bowl before the game was canceled due to COVID-19. He's part of a trio of receivers that will add size and versatility to NU's young corps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!