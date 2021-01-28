 Skip to main content
WR Kade Warner
WR Kade Warner (Jan. 26, 2021)

Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12

Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner (81) gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Chris Williamson (6) after a second-half reception in October 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The son of former NFL standout quarterback Kurt Warner, Warner also entered the portal Tuesday. One of NU’s five captains in 2020, his playing time diminished significantly as the season progressed. The junior walk-on started off by playing a considerable amount as part of the receiver rotation, but ceded time to Iowa transfer Oliver Martin, South Dakota transfer Levi Falck, freshman Zavier Betts and others as the Huskers transitioned more and more to young and new players.

