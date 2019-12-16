WR | Justin Robinson
WR | Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson 

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

Hometown: McDonough, Georgia 

School: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Georgia, Virginia.

Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Troy Walters. 

The Skinny

Robinson has been verbally pledged to Georgia for months and doesn't appear likely to flip from the Bulldogs, but the Huskers have made a strong run nonetheless. 

Robinson is just the kind of big, physical receiver Nebraska needs more of. He came to Lincoln this fall on an official visit and has hosted NU coaches during the December contact period. Georgia has pushed hard to keep him in the class, though. 

Robinson has said he'll decided between the Bulldogs, Huskers and Virginia. 

