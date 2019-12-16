WR | Justin Robinson

Target
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200
Hometown: McDonough, Georgia
School: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Georgia, Virginia.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Robinson has been verbally pledged to Georgia for months and doesn't appear likely to flip from the Bulldogs, but the Huskers have made a strong run nonetheless.
Robinson is just the kind of big, physical receiver Nebraska needs more of. He came to Lincoln this fall on an official visit and has hosted NU coaches during the December contact period. Georgia has pushed hard to keep him in the class, though.
Robinson has said he'll decided between the Bulldogs, Huskers and Virginia.