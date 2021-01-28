WR JD Spielman (June 8, 2020)

Entered the transfer portal before his senior season. Had been away from the Husker program since the previous spring due to "personal health matters." The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native is the only pass-catcher at Nebraska to ever have three straight 800-yard receiving seasons. This past season at TCU, he played in three games, including one start in the opener against Iowa State. He finished with five catches for 56 yards while also returning seven punts for 80 yards.