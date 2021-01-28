 Skip to main content
WR Jaron Woodyard (Jan. 21, 2020)
WR Jaron Woodyard (Jan. 21, 2020)

Nebraska football practice, 8/15/18

Husker receiver Jaron Woodyard warms up during football practice in August 2018 at the Hawks Championship Center.

Came to NU as a heralded junior college transfer from Arizona Western and caught four passes for 19 yards over two seasons in Lincoln. He left as a graduate transfer and ended up at Marshall, where he caught just one pass but made it count on a 42-yard touchdown.

