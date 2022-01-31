 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WR | Janiran Bonner

Janiran Bonner

 247Sports

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia  

School: Cedar Grove 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Georgia Tech.

Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton.

The Skinny

Bonner would be a National Signing Day coup for the Huskers if he were to end up in the class. The Georgia wide receiver has been verbally committed to Georgia Tech since April, but didn't sign his National Letter of Intent in December, signaling that perhaps his recruitment is not actually over. 

Can Nebraska pull an NSD surprise? 

