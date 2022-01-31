WR | Janiran Bonner

Target
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia
School: Cedar Grove
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Georgia Tech.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton.
The Skinny
Bonner would be a National Signing Day coup for the Huskers if he were to end up in the class. The Georgia wide receiver has been verbally committed to Georgia Tech since April, but didn't sign his National Letter of Intent in December, signaling that perhaps his recruitment is not actually over.
Can Nebraska pull an NSD surprise?