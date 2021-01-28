 Skip to main content
WR Jaevon McQuitty (March 23, 2020):
WR Jaevon McQuitty (March 23, 2020):

Jaevon McQuitty is shown prior to the 2019 season.

A heralded prospect but was hurt before his freshman season in 2017 and battled knee injuries throughout his three seasons at NU. He appeared in nine games total and caught two passes in 2019 for 14 yards. He medically retired, but then entered the portal and ended up at FCS South Dakota, which did not play in 2020.

