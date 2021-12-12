 Skip to main content
WR | Grant Page
WR | Grant Page

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Boulder, Colo.

School: Fairview.

Date Committed: 6/20/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Kansas State, Colorado, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Michigan State.

Lead recruiters: Matt Lubick.

The skinny: Page was the best wide receiver in the state of Colorado as a junior and then was off to a great start to his senior season before a knee injury cut it short. The long, rangy receiver fits the mold of what the former NU receivers coach and coordinator Matt Lubick was looking for, but things appear to still be on track between Page and the Huskers even after Lubick’s departure.

