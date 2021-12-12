WR | Grant Page

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Boulder, Colo.
School: Fairview.
Date Committed: 6/20/21
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Kansas State, Colorado, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Michigan State.
Lead recruiters: Matt Lubick.
The skinny: Page was the best wide receiver in the state of Colorado as a junior and then was off to a great start to his senior season before a knee injury cut it short. The long, rangy receiver fits the mold of what the former NU receivers coach and coordinator Matt Lubick was looking for, but things appear to still be on track between Page and the Huskers even after Lubick’s departure.