WR | Decoldest Crawford

The skinny: Crawford has been on the national recruiting scene since his sophomore year of high school and was a long-time LSU verbal commit. After Joseph was hired at Nebraska, Crawford decommitted from the Tigers and is looking for a new school. The Huskers have visited him since Joseph’s hire, but it’s not clear that Crawford has visited NU. Can the Huskers pull this off on short notice? Might Crawford extend his recruitment to the February signing date in order to see some of the schools he’s now considering?