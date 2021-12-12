 Skip to main content
WR | Decoldest Crawford
WR | Decoldest Crawford

decoldest crawford.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180.

Hometown: Shreveport, La.

School: Green Oaks.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: LSU, Texas, Auburn, Florida.

Lead recruiters: Mickey Joseph.

The skinny: Crawford has been on the national recruiting scene since his sophomore year of high school and was a long-time LSU verbal commit. After Joseph was hired at Nebraska, Crawford decommitted from the Tigers and is looking for a new school. The Huskers have visited him since Joseph’s hire, but it’s not clear that Crawford has visited NU. Can the Huskers pull this off on short notice? Might Crawford extend his recruitment to the February signing date in order to see some of the schools he’s now considering?

