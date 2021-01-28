 Skip to main content
WR Andre Hunt (Dec. 6, 2019)
WR Andre Hunt (Dec. 6, 2019)

Andre Hunt

Andre Hunt is shown during an April 2, 2019, Nebraska football spring practice.

Still in the pretrial phase after being accused and charged in the same August 2019 rape as Legrone. He was suspended indefinitely in August 2019 and expelled from UNL in April 2020. He appeared in two games in 2018 but did not catch a pass.

