WR | Alante Brown
  • Updated
 247 Sports

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Hometown: Chicago

School: St. Thomas Moore (Ct.) 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Maryland, Ole Miss, Indiana.

Lead recruiter: Troy Walters.

The Skinny

Brown originally signed with Texas Tech last year but instead went to prep school on the East Coast. Now, he's got a nice set of Power Five options, including the Huskers. 

Brown took a mid-week official visit this month, sandwiched between tripos to Maryland and Ole Miss. Can Nebraska take more than one more receiver? Does Brown have other schools ahead in his own pecking order? 

