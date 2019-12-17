WR | Alante Brown

Target
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
Hometown: Chicago
School: St. Thomas Moore (Ct.)
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Maryland, Ole Miss, Indiana.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Brown originally signed with Texas Tech last year but instead went to prep school on the East Coast. Now, he's got a nice set of Power Five options, including the Huskers.
Brown took a mid-week official visit this month, sandwiched between tripos to Maryland and Ole Miss. Can Nebraska take more than one more receiver? Does Brown have other schools ahead in his own pecking order?