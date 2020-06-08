World Bank forecasts worst recession in eight decades on virus

Advanced economies will shrink 7%, led by a 9.1% contraction in the euro area, the lender said.

Emerging economies with limited health-care capacity, deeply integrated global value chains, heavy dependence on foreign financing and extensive reliance on international trade, commodity exports and tourism are likely to be the hardest hit.

The economy will rebound in 2021, growing 4.2%, the lender said.

While the World Bank sees China’s economy eking out 1% growth this year, the lowest rate since 1976, it forecasts India’s will shrink 3.2%. U.S. GDP may contract 6.1%.

Two Scenarios

The World Bank presents two alternative scenarios. In one, where the Covid-19 outbreak persists for longer than expected, requiring the continuation or reintroduction of restrictions on movement, the global economy would shrink almost 8% this year. If control measures can be largely lifted in the near term, the contraction would be 4% — still more than twice as deep as the global financial crisis of 2009.

“The global recession would be deeper if bringing the pandemic under control took longer than expected, or if financial stress triggered cascading defaults,” the World Bank said.