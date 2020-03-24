Working from home pushes demand for internet, video services

The company operates its own data centers in 17 places around the world, allowing for flexibility and control “when it comes to routing both our audio and video traffic,” Dehner said.

If the growing demand exceeds its current capacity, Zoom has “the ability to access and deploy tens of thousands of servers within hours,” she said.

The switch to working from home also has meant a shift in internet and mobile network use away from commercial centers of large global cities to outer suburbs and residential areas, with implications for internet service providers.

Internet providers Comcast, one of the major providers of cable and internet service, is “monitoring network usage and watching the load on the network nationally and locally,” Joel Shadle, a company spokesman, said in an email. “So far we have seen some shifts in usage patterns toward more daytime usage in areas that have moved to a work-from-home environment, but the overall peaks are still well within our network capability.”

Comcast likened the growth in demand from residential areas to what is seen during the Olympics or the Super Bowl.

Comcast is one of several companies that has temporarily paused its data plan limits, giving customers unlimited data at no additional cost.