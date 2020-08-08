Working from home is not working: I traded a car payment for an office lease — and I have no regrets

What was supposed to be a few strange weeks in lockdown had already turned into nearly five months of working 2 feet from where I slept. Five months of sweating through heat waves in an old stucco apartment with no air conditioning, while pounding out stories on an overheating laptop. Five months of trying to hide my prenatal vitamins and pregnancy books before live-streaming video podcasts from my bedroom.

I know that many people love working from home. It’s a beautiful freedom for the right person, the right house, or the right time. But with this new reality, I was devastated.

Every day, I missed the cool hum of the newsroom. I missed the flashing televisions broadcasting breaking news from every corner of the office. I missed the hubbub of editors as they gathered each morning to discuss our stories.

But most of all, I missed the daily structure and rhythm that brought meaning to my world. I missed the phases of my day, the mental cues that work was beginning or ending. No more packing my lunches or rushing out the door. No more commute podcasts. No daily walks to grab my morning coffee.

Life became Groundhog Day from sunup to sundown in one room where I both slept and worked. And it wasn’t good.