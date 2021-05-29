Workers return to weirder offices with moveable walls and touchless elevators

“The app is the critical enabler,” Arcadis’ U.K. Chief Executive Officer Mark Cowlard said. “It helps us understand when people are using meeting spaces so they can be cleaned afterward.”

Fresh air

At the Lloyd’s Building, the iconic home of the 300-year-old insurance market, the externally-clad ventilation ducts inject fresh air from the ground-up and ejects it after it’s risen through the floors.

“That way of keeping the air fresh in the space is the best,” said Ivan Harbour, senior design partner at Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners LLP, who cut his teeth on the Lloyd’s building project as a young architect in the 1980s. “Our projects since Covid have really brought that home.”

But ventilation isn’t enough on its own. As the building reopens, face coverings are now a requirement in most of it, underwriters sit at desks bordered by perspex screens and use an app to order their lunch to-go.

The importance of making the space accessible and interesting to be in isn’t lost on HR departments. Bringing staff back to the office is already a retention issue: almost 30% of people said they’d look for another job if they need to come back to the office five days a week, according to a global McKinsey & Co. survey.