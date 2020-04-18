Workers now deemed ‘essential’ want more: How the coronavirus crisis might bring permanent labor gains on unionizing, sick leave and other issues

“In that regard, COVID-19 may well represent the seismic event of this generation,” he said.

Workers in many industries already have found their voice in recent weeks.

A group of workers at an Amazon delivery station in Chicago held four “safety strikes” outside the workplace after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The third, on April 3, drew about 30 people and was held not long after employees received messages from Amazon notifying them of a second case, said Ted Miin, 34, of Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.

Amazon said fewer than 5% of the Chicago delivery station’s 600 employees took part in demonstrations, and that it has made more than 150 changes to its processes around health and safety.

“We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances. The truth is, the vast majority of employees continue to show up and do the heroic work of delivering for customers every day,” spokesman Timothy Carter said in an email.