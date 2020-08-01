Workers fear returning to work. Many are resisting the call

At the court, he said, “social distancing is not enforced. Seven or eight people jump into elevators. Members of the public and court personnel are either not wearing masks or wearing them under their chins, or hanging off one ear.”

While some judges are “militant” about face coverings, Hayes said, “there are still judges who do not wear masks on the bench.”

If Hayes were to stop coming to work, he said, he would not only forfeit his salary but also let down clients waiting for their day in court. “They’re exposed to a potential death sentence” via the coronavirus by lingering in jail, he said.

“My colleagues and I, some of them elderly, are willing to take the risk,” Hayes said. “But they’re asking way too much of us.”

A spokeswoman for the L.A. County Superior Court declined to directly address Hayes’ assertions about enforcement but said in an email that judges were directed in May to wear face coverings. And a July 6 order mandated facial coverage, social distancing and the use of hand sanitizer in all county courthouses.