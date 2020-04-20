Work resuming at Boeing plants following virus shutdown

Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said the workers will start their days back at work with briefings about changes on the factory floor, where the company has put its new social-distancing rules in place.

Choi said some airlines and cargo carriers are still taking delivery of new planes and that Boeing expects some operators to accelerate the retirement of older planes in place of newer, more fuel-efficient ones during the pandemic.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, has said that aerospace manufacturing is an essential business, so the return to work for Boeing employees does not violate his stay-at-home directive affecting other businesses in the state.

“We expect that Boeing will undertake rigorous safety protocols as they move forward,” said Tara Lee, an Inslee spokesperson.

Boeing's finances and reputation were in crisis before the pandemic hit. Its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, has been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes, and the companies faces investigations by the Justice Department and Congress and lawsuits filed by relatives of the passengers who were killed in the crashes.