Now that the long-awaited South Beltway is open, turn your attention to the east, Lincoln.

Making the East Beltway a reality and completing the final leg of an expressway around the city should be a priority, say a number of city and county leaders.

“The East Beltway is most certainly a priority for Lincoln’s long-term economic growth,” said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball, a fact that will be reflected in the strategic plan for the city's continued economic growth the chamber has undertaken.

It was also reflected in the legislative priorities a group of elected officials and others brought together by the chamber agreed on, Ball said.

The East Beltway was one of four priorities the group identified, and Lincoln senators co-sponsored LB721, which would appropriate $25 million in general fund tax dollars for planning.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has been beating the East Beltway drum for about eight years, especially as Lincoln has grown eastward since the city opened development beyond 84th Street with sewer lines along the Stevens Creek basin.

Lancaster County is one of the few counties in the nation with a city the size of Lincoln that doesn’t have an expressway around it, Dingman said.

“It’s important,” she said. “Without the building of the beltway, as the city and county continue to have more growth in the east area, traffic will become increasingly impossible.”

Right now, more than 10,000 vehicles a day traverse 148th Street east of Lincoln between Nebraska 2 and Waverly. One of the fastest-growing corridors in the county, 148th Street has become a sort of de facto East Beltway, Dingman said, and it wasn’t designed to withstand that volume of traffic — much of it ag-related.

“I think (the East Beltway) is really needed to deal with the growth that’s already here,” Dingman said. “I just think it goes a long way to make our community whole.”

The East Beltway, like the South Beltway, has long been a part of Lincoln’s comprehensive plan, a long-range goal of building an expressway that circumvents the city — Interstate 80 to the north, U.S. 77 along the western edge, now the South Beltway and, eventually, the East Beltway.

The completion of I-80 through the state in the mid-'70s prompted city officials to begin to think seriously about more extensive freeway systems in and around Lincoln, said City-County Planning Director David Cary.

“We’ve been talking about that since the 1970s, really, in some form or fashion,” he said.

In 2002, the Federal Highway Administration approved an environmental impact statement for the proposed South and East beltways and in 2007 the city and county obtained corridor protection from state and federal transportation departments for the East Beltway, which will run from the new South Beltway interchange at 120th Street to the I-80 interchange near Waverly.

Corridor protection allows officials to keep the land where the freeway will eventually be built — roughly along 127th Street — from further development, essentially giving them “first right of refusal” to purchase the land, Cary said.

In 2008, the estimated cost of the East Beltway was $180 million, but Dingman said it’s hard to determine what it would cost today, especially given inflation in the construction sector in recent years.

The South Beltway, an 11-mile stretch of freeway that runs between U.S. 77 and 120th Street, cost $352 million. The East Beltway would stretch about two miles longer.

Like the South Beltway, which opened in December, the East Beltway will require state and federal dollars, and when it is built will be determined largely by when those funds can be secured.

Dingman thinks the time is now, because there are a number of new competitive grant programs available as a result of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.

“We have to make the case,” she said. “We have an opportunity right now that didn't exist for us three years ago or five years ago. … I really feel some of my passion behind really pushing this now is we need to tell the citizens of Lancaster County we tried as hard as we could to find financial mechanisms for this road when we had an opportunity to do so.”

The benefits go beyond traffic.

Having an expressway around the city will spur growth like it did in Omaha, said Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln.

“I think the East Beltway is critical to help Lincoln grow, and grow its housing,” Fischer said. “The East Beltway will be the catalyst to that next surge (of growth) in Lincoln.”

Much of the proposed beltway is outside the comprehensive plan’s “future service limit” — the land the city plans to have developed by 2050, Cary said.

But Fischer said the opening of Stevens Creek to development means growth to the east — which already is reaching 112th Street around Holdrege Street — will continue, and residents will need a thoroughfare, as will smaller trucks that move goods and services around Lincoln.

If Lincoln wants to solve the housing shortage that now exists, the East Beltway will be critical to opening up more land for development, he said.

Cary said much of the land between the current city limits and the proposed freeway is designated for residential development, but there also will be commercial development associated with that and industrial and light industrial development closer to the beltway.

Ball said having a completed freeway “loop” around the city will make all parts of the city more desirable from a business and commercial standpoint, make it easier for those who commute into and out of the city for work and will help accelerate housing across the city, not just in east Lincoln.

“People will feel they can get to the places they need to go more quickly,” he said.

Good planning will be critical to ensure sewer and other infrastructure follow the construction of the final leg of the freeway system, opening up those areas for development, Ball said.

To get to that point, Fischer said it’s important to keep the East Beltway a priority.

“For the average Lincolnite the concept of the East Beltway still doesn’t seem real, but we need to make it real because if we don't start working on it now, it won't happen for a very long time.”

