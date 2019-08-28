The good side (heads): No program has a more entrenched identity than the Badgers, even after a down year last season. That will allow the Badgers to weather the rough times that will undoubtedly come as they work to plug several holes on both sides of the ball.
The flip side (tails): Wisconsin has won in spite of its quarterback play for what seems like forever now, and that may continue in 2019. Four-star recruit Graham Mertz is an intriguing prospect, but he may not beat out Jack Coan for the starting job. UW could use a difference-maker at the position.