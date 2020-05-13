Wisconsin farmers seek mental health services amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin farmers are seeking mental health services in greater numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hurt their sales and led to the temporary shutdown of some meatpacking plants that have had outbreaks of the disease.

The loss in income and increased uncertainty have weighed heavily on the industry, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday.

Randy Romanski, the interim head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, told reporters last week that more farmers have been receiving guidance from the Wisconsin Farm Center.

“Obviously, with the challenges that many farmers are feeling with COVID-19, after several years of challenges with prices and trade disruptions, call volume to the Farm Center is high,” Romanski said. “We’ve been trying to provide resources to deal with stress and anxiety, communication, things of that nature, and we will continue to do so.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0