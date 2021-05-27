5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,150,000

In Lincoln's most prestigious neighborhood, The Ridge, this home is comfortable for 2 or 20 or even 200 for a special occasion. Dramatic foyer w sweeping curved staircase. Home office w library bookcases to work from home or give students dedicated space. Main floor owners' suite with deck access, generous bath, dual closets. Calling for open floor plan? The kitchen, hearth room, informal dining combined space meets that want and need. Sunroom leads to large deck w very private wooded view. Formal living offers quiet luxury comfort. Butler's pantry and leaded glass windows enhance the formal dining room. Five fireplaces give welcome to public and private spaces. Walkout basement w large rec room, 3/4 bath, exercise room could be 6th bedroom. Side load 4 car garage, .58 acre lot w mature landscape and circle drive for strong curb appeal and sense of privacy. Generous in-ground swimming pool w mechanical cover and iron fence for safety assurance. Private showings only, please. View More