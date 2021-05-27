4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $465,000

Introducing the Goldfinch, by Sampson Residential Properties! This Grandale Villas patio home sets the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry & carefree living! With 4 BR & 3 BA, this ranch features main fl laundry w/soaker sink, coffered ceilings, 2 fireplaces, Hardi-plank siding, 3-stall garage, covered patio & finished basement w/int & ext drain tile. The exquisitely done kitchen displays a vast island, SS apps w/gas or electric stove top, walk-in pantry & sizeable dining area. Enjoy the primary BR with 3/4 BA en suite w/dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & spacious walk-in closet. The basement offers a large rec room, wet bar, 4th BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & huge storage/utility room. Complete w/landscaping, full sod, UGS & rebar reinforced driveways/garage floors. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, garbage/recycle, ext water, ext window washing & common area maintenance. Buy this home or select your lot & customizable floor plan today! View More