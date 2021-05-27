4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,000

Contract Pending, on the market as a Model Home. This new Axe & Abe home will be ready in time for you to start your summer right. This open concept ranch home has 2 large bedrooms on the main floor. The great room has vaulted ceilings and 9 foot ceiling throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen features a huge 8’ island and a surprisingly large walk-in pantry. The garage has 4+ stalls and outside has a covered patio. Downstairs there is lots of finish including a wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, and another bathroom. This energy efficient home is all electric and even includes an electric fireplace. View More