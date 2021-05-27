4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $335,000

Don't blink or you'll miss this completely updated 4 bed, 3 bath Porter Ridge ranch! There is no honey oak to be found as all cabinetry and trim have been painted. The kitchen was renovated with new countertops and backsplash. The luxury vinyl wood flooring leads you in to the dining and living room. All bathrooms were updated as well as all paint and fixtures. The basement is set up for entertaining! Whether you want tables for games or to gather around the bar...you have space for it all. There is a large 4th bedroom and bath as well. New roof and garage door this year. Spotless and ready to go. Come take a peek! View More