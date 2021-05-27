4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $229,900

5316 NW 7th is the house you have been waiting for. From new siding and roof to nicely done remodel of living room and kitchen, this house is ready for you to move right in. Walk in the front door to an open main floor. The kitchen has a large island with a butcher block countertop. Many of the cabinets are new and the rest have been refinished. Two beds on the main and two upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a large family room and plenty of room for storage. Step out back to enjoy sitting on the covered patio and the fully fenced backyard. Located in a great neighborhood with easy access the interstate and downtown-this home is going to go quick. Call today to schedule your private showing. View More