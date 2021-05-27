2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

Step into this impeccably clean townhome with a captivating pine tree view. After enjoying time at the neighborhood pool, you’ll love a short walk home to unwind in your new, cozy living room. Invite guests to enjoy drinks on your newer deck, and get ready to serve many in your spacious dining area. Continue to enjoy the oasis of trees out your big picture window in your huge master bedroom, with access to a full new bath/tub shower combo and new vinyl flooring. This beauty boasts a second large bedroom, with newer windows and walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious rec room on the lower level with a walk-out patio that directs you to beautiful walking paths through the neighborhood. Within walking distance of Holmes Lake, top it all off with garage space for your car and additional storage. You don't want to miss this one out! HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, commons area, pool access/maintenance, tennis and basketball court. View More