Winslow
As thousands of mostly well-intentioned onlookers converged on O Street to watch an informal parade of classic cars, a special detail of officers and troopers set up shop in the heart of the action near 48th Street.
Samuel Joseph Martinez, a 23-year-old Lincoln resident studying microbiology at UNL, flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on the island. He did not return home May 25 as expected.
Steven M. Sipple: The mess is real: Transfer portal is turnoff fraught with issues, but what now? And, other mailbag questions
The transfer portal turns up as a subject in this week's mailbag, as does Mike Riley as well as an interesting (and misleading) Husker rushing stat.
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?
Nebraska's faded deep into the pack. Will the Huskers eventually climb out of it? How soon might it happen?
Buffalo would've been a more dangerous opponent for Nebraska had Lance Leipold returned as head coach and a raft of Buffalo players not entered the transfer portal.
NU will be "tough to deal with" under any circumstances, says former Husker assistant Rob Childress, a veteran of many NCAA Tournaments.
The contentiousness over when and whether an Omaha couple got married was just part of a divorce case that took the (wedding) cake.
The office tweeted just after 4 p.m. Thursday urging residents in the area to remain inside as they engaged with a "barricaded wanted person." The area is block is just south of Yankee Hill Road.
"When somebody drinks and does drugs and drives at what anybody would say is reckless or super reckless behavior and then kills an innocent person, there are serious consequences," Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said.