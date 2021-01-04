Why stock markets ended year with records, while other parts of economy limping

The S&P 500 Index, the widest-watched indicator of the stock market, by definition doesn't represent the entirety of the economy or even the whole market. It approximates the 500 largest public companies, each measuring their annual revenue in billions of dollars.

"The segments of the economy that were most affected represent 19% of GDP and 20% of employment, but only 7% of the operating earnings of the S&P 500," she said. "So many of the companies in the market are actually the ones that are benefiting in this COVID period where they have been able to leverage their technology and they have been able to grow their company at a much faster rate."

Some of the actions taken this spring by the Federal Reserve also tended to help the largest companies first and fastest.

"If you think about large companies there is a built-in infrastructure if the Fed and the Treasury Department want to get liquidity to those companies and do it really, really quickly," Royal said. "There is no similar mechanisms for small businesses."

Policymakers tried some new things to help those small companies including the Payroll Protection Program and some other things but there were no established ways to get money to those small businesses quickly, the experts said.