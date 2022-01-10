Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The discovery marked the Lincoln area's second confirmed big cat in less than a month.
- Updated
Ed Orgeron says Bill Busch played the lead role in getting Joe Burrow to LSU. Busch is set to become part of Nebraska's full-time staff.
Recruiting reset: Nebraska's transfer-heavy 2022 class so far and what's left to do (quite a bit, actually)
- Updated
The Huskers are up to 22 new scholarship players: 13 high school, one juco, eight DI transfers. Here's a position-by-position update.
- Updated
OU's Caleb Williams headlines the day of transfer portal news and Nebraska sets a visit date with Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy.
- Updated
The county had more than 1,600 cases last week as the omicron variant shows up more and more in test results.
- Updated
Trey Palmer, a Kentwood, Louisiana, native, would certainly be an interesting addition to the Husker wide receiver room.
- Updated
Linda Garey's grandson thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration, but that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.
- Updated
Sources say former Texas starting QB Casey Thompson visited Lincoln on Wednesday with his dad.
- Updated
New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s recent comments may help "Run The Ball Guy" in the Husker fan base sleep better at night. "The Pittsburgh Steelers is always going to be in my blood," he says.
- Updated
The barbecue restaurant has been closed since Christmas so it could make the move across town.