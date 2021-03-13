Why media stocks are booming one year after coronavirus shutdown

“It was shocking to me, but the market last year easily overlooked the theme park and movie theater closures, and issues with sports ratings, and focused on the long-term opportunity that was Disney+,” media analyst Michael Nathanson said.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek this week said Disney+ now has 100 million subscribers — surpassing the company’s and Wall Street’s early expectations. The popularity of Disney+ has convinced investors that consumers are willing to pay for more than one video streaming service. The view eased earlier concerns that the streaming market might have room for only two or three players.

“There is excitement that the streaming market is so big globally,” said Rich Greenfield, a co-founder of Lightshed Partners, a technology and media research firm in New York. “There is an ability for these companies to be much bigger in streaming than they ever were in the legacy TV world.”

In the last year, media companies have joined the streaming stampede. AT&T Inc. launched the HBO Max streaming service, Comcast/NBCUniversal trotted out the Peacock service, Discovery launched Discovery+ and this month, ViacomCBS unveiled Paramount+, which is bolstered by programming from the CBS broadcast network and fare from the Melrose Avenue movie studio as well as Nickelodeon, BET, MTV and Showtime.