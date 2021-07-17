Why are prices for groceries, gas, and used cars going up? Experts explain

The average gas price on Wednesday in the five counties was $3.21 a gallon, compared with $3.16 a month ago, and $2.42 a year ago, according to AAA. The price of crude oil, which rose 55% between Jan. 4 and Tuesday, along with the demand for gasoline, is contributing to rising prices at the pump, she said.

"Philadelphia-area drivers are paying about 80 cents more than they were one year ago and close to 30 cents more than in 2019," Zinszer said.

Zandi, the Moody's economist, said the sharp rise in inflation should be temporary, noting the price increases that occurred after previous recessions. "If history is a guide — I think it's a good one — I think we don't have anything to worry about here."

But for now, the price hikes are hurting consumers who are still struggling financially. Dana Spatz was laid off from her job at a food services company in May and now makes much less money while bartending part time and collecting unemployment benefits. Making matters worse, the 30-year-old from South Philadelphia has seen higher prices for essentials. She said she's now buying cheaper gas in New Jersey and using more coupons for groceries.

"I'm just doing whatever I can, any little ways that I can cut corners to try to save money," said Spatz, who was a food services director for a local university. "A couple dollars here or a couple dollars there really adds up."

