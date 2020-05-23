Why airlines are using diplomacy, not threats, to enforce mask rules on planes

A passenger who violates the FAA ban on smoking on a plane or engages in “unruly behavior” can be fined up to $25,000 per violation, according to federal regulations. Meanwhile, a passenger who breaks an airline policy, such as boarding out of turn, can be booted off a plane and banned from ever flying on that carrier.

“The difference between the mask rule and the smoking rule is that the smoking rule carries the force of law,” said Madhu Unnikrishnan, editor of the trade publication Skift Airline Weekly. “As we don’t have a law requiring masks onboard yet, it’s up to airlines to set individual policy. And rather than face a fight onboard, they’re choosing diplomacy.”

JetBlue is asking its flight crew to “be sensitive to all situations, use their best judgment to maintain compliance while upholding our service standards and … try to de-escalate issues onboard to the best of their ability,” airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski said. As a last resort, he said, customers who don’t follow the policy can be banned from flying JetBlue in the future.

On United Airlines, flight attendants have been asked to use their “de-escalation skills” to deal with any disturbance prompted by the mask policy. Flight attendants may also reassign a mask offender to a new seat away from other passengers, according to the airline.