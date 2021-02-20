Who's 'essential'? COVID-19 vaccine rollout leaves high-risk workers behind

The outcome has been clear. COVID-19 has ripped through low-income communities, spreading in crowded households where wage earners bring the virus from, or take it to, work. Many do not have the financial safety net to stay home and quarantine when infected or exposed. Latinos, in particular, are dying in their prime years — their 40s and 50s — worker advocates said.

Nationally, 13 states have prioritized vaccine access for food-sector workers, a low number that means many lives remain at risk, according to United Food and Commercial Workers International, the nation's largest union. It represents 1.3 million food workers including in retail, meatpacking and processing. The union says it has tracked 80,000 COVID-19 infections and 400 deaths among members since the early days of the pandemic.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week the state continues to refine its distribution plans "to make sure that we have equity front and center." Some experts say a shift to prioritizing older populations is a more efficient way to administer vaccines than to try to parse the various groups of essential workers. Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said it was necessary to help reduce strain on hospitals quickly.