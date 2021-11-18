Who needs Paris or Rome when you can move to Austin?

It’s no secret that Austin is the hottest Texas market, with thousands of new jobs and residents.

But a new international study by U.K.-based Money goes even further, naming Austin the best place on the planet to relocate.

The London consumer finance firm ranked the world’s major metro areas for everything from cost of living to housing prices and broadband speeds.

Austin placed first ahead of Tokyo on the list of “the world’s best places to relocate,” ranking ahead of more romantic locations including Paris, Rome and Vienna.

Austin was the only Texas market to make the list of 84 international metro areas. It received high marks for everything from climate to home costs to average monthly salaries.

The Texas city is a U.S. boomtown, attracting everyone from Apple to Telsa’s Elon Musk.

Other U.S. markets in the top 10 include Charleston, S.C., Los Angeles and Miami.

It’s a surprise that Los Angeles and San Francisco — two areas that are sending thousands of transplants to Texas — also got high scores in the report.