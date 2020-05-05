Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions

I didn't get a payment for my child, why?

Parents can also get a payment of $500 for each child, but the money only applies to eligible children, generally those 16 and under. You might not get the payment if someone else can claim them as a dependent or if they’re not reflected on your most recent tax return, such as a newborn child.

People who receive Supplemental Security Income or Department of Veterans Affairs benefits also don’t automatically get payments for dependents. They must add that information on the IRS website by Tuesday to get payment.

If you did not receive the full amount to which you believe you’re entitled, for a child or otherwise, you’ll be able to claim the additional amount on your 2020 tax return.

My address is changed and so is my bank account, what now?

If the account is closed or no longer active, the bank will reject the deposit and mail a check instead. It will go either to the address listed on your tax returns or the one on file with the U.S. Postal Service, whichever is most current.