Where we are, where we're going

With COVID-19, the pace of news has rarely moved faster.

Between evolving understanding of the virus, the daily updates on cases, the fast-breaking reactions of government leaders and the business community and hundreds of community stories happening all around us, it's easy to be focused on the here and now. There's a lot going on.

But one of the things good journalism does is help keep people a step ahead. And if you pay attention, you'll see that amid the daily updates and the breaking stories, the Journal Star is taking a step back to help tell you what's next.

We've started to look ahead at what K-12 and college education could look like in the fall and beyond.

We've talked to businesses that have some hard decisions to make in the coming months.

And, in one of the things on everyone's minds, we've started to envision the many ways Husker football and volleyball could be impacted by the pandemic.

We won't stop keeping you up to date with what's going on right now, but when you read a story that looks ahead, know that we're doing our best help you see where we are and where we're going as a community.

