When $2 trillion falls short, the next 2020 may be uninsurable

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democratic lawmaker from New York, has proposed a bill called the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, modeled after the 9/11 terrorism backstop. That effort has drawn support from the Risk and Insurance Management Society, a group of risk managers at different companies.

“We need a framework to provide relief in the long-term when a pandemic like COVID-19 hits,” Maloney said in a statement that also called for more short-term relief measures. “PRIA will provide a framework for small businesses to get the relief they need, without having to wait for Congress to pass another emergency bill.”

Chubb, the global insurer led by Evan Greenberg, has drawn up plans for a public-private partnership in which the federal government would assume a “substantial percentage of the risk,” and with insurers bearing some costs as well. Others in the industry, such as the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, are opposed to insurers putting up any cash at all.

Read more: Chubb Urges U.S., Insurers to Team Up for Future Pandemic Costs