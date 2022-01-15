What's really going on with inflation? Economists weigh in

Prices for goods and services increased 7% in the last year, the highest inflation rate in nearly four decades, according to numbers released Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department.

In Los Angeles, consumer prices are up 6.6% from a year ago and up 0.4% in the last month, driven primarily by rising housing and furnishing costs, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

With the pitch of arguments around what's causing inflation and what to do about it rising even faster than prices, The Times spoke with economists to understand what's happening.

OK, so what is driving inflation?

Start with the two words you're probably sick of hearing by now: supply chain. Consumers are eager to spend, and suppliers aren't able to keep up with the demand.

The pandemic has caused enduring problems with the shipping, unloading and delivery of goods around the country, notably at the crucial ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The increased cost of goods means businesses have either had to decrease their profit margins or raise prices for consumers — often both.