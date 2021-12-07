What's on TV: Best bets include 'Sex in the City,' sequel, Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Hart

Most of the original cast of HBO’s “Sex and the City” is back for the first time in 11 years with an HBO show — “And Just Like That” on Thursday.

Kim Cattrall (Samantha) bowed out but the other women (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis) will be part of the 10-episode series.

Nostalgia buffs will also get a kick out of Norman Lear’s third “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” this time reenacting classic episodes of “Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” on Tuesday on ABC. Among the actors involved include Jennifer Aniston (playing Blair), Kevin Hart (Arnold), Gabrielle Union (Tootie) and Kathryn Hahn (Jo).

ABC also has a special Monday called “A Very Boy Band Christmas,” which will feature members of NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town. On the same evening, NBC releases another Michael Buble Christmas special.

The biggest Netflix film this week is “The Unforgivable,” starring Sandra Bullock as a woman trying to piece her life together after 20 years in prison. Others in the cast include Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio and Richard Thomas.