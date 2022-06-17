What's Going On -- June 17

The Wrecks with Girlhouse, Mothe, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Punk popsters The Wrecks are back at the Bourbon about six months after they blew the doors off the place with a high-energy show that drew heavily from “The Driver Era,” their latest record.

Gary Hoey, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Veteran blues-rocker Gary Hoey, tagged as one of the top 100 guitarists of all time and who’s played with the likes of Jeff Beck, Queen’s Brian May, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, is back at the Zoo on Saturday with his originals and classic rock covers done in his scorching style.

Chris Duarte, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Texas guitarist Chris Duarte, a longtime Zoo Bar favorite, returns to the club Tuesday with his intense, in-your-face blues-psychedelia/jam jazz guitar.

Kurt Elling, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jazz in June. Tagged as “the standout male jazz vocalist of our time” and known for his resonant baritone and four-octave range, Elling has been nominated for 10 Grammys, winning two, and is the most celebrated artist in Downbeat magazine history.

Wayne “The Train” Hancock, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. “The King of Juke Joint Swing,” Wayne “the Train” Hancock is the master of mixing rockabilly, honky-tonk, Western swing and jump blues into house-rocking hillbilly music. He’s back at the Zoo on Wednesday.

Lincoln Calling Tickets on Sale

Festival tickets go on sale Friday for Lincoln Calling 2022. The 19th version of the multiple-venue, multiple-artist downtown festival will take place Sept. 22-24. Headliners are punk popsters The Menzingers, New Orleans funk/soul/hip-hop outfit Tank and the Bangas, and country singer Nikki Lane.

A limited amount of $45 tickets will be available beginning Friday. Ticket prices go to $55 when those tickets are sold out. Tickets are available at lincolncalling.com.

Single day passes will go on sale in July.

