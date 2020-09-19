What would a Biden White House mean for financial technology?

The only mention of fintech among the policies on Biden’s campaign website comes under the pledge “strengthen and expand the Community Reinvestment Act to … ensure that ‘fintechs’ and non-bank lenders are providing responsible access to all members of the community.”

Enacted in 1977, the CRA sought to reverse decades of redlining, a practice by which banks in poor minority neighborhoods took the community’s deposits but invested and lent that money only in whiter, better-off areas. The law requires banks to sufficiently lend and invest in the neighborhoods surrounding their branches and ATMs in order to qualify for regulatory approvals to expand.

Fintech firms, because they don’t have branches, are raising questions about how to apply the law.

Thornell expects Biden-appointed financial regulators to take a more coordinated approach to overhauling the CRA than the disjointed effort under Trump. The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation declined to adopt the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s changes, which were broadly panned by both fair housing advocates and banks.

That discontent with the new OCC rule, which covers 20 percent of banks holding 67% of total bank assets, presents an opportunity for Democratic appointees at the three regulators to rejigger it.